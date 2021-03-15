Ranked! 10 Irish Actors We’re Lucky to Binge on For Our Second Solo St. Patty’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us – the second St. Paddy’s we’ll be spending completely solo (and hopefully the last). While we can still dress up in green and pour ourselves limitless whiskey, our March 17 festivities just aren’t the same without friends. That’s why we turn to Irish actors for comfort.

We don’t know any Celtic celebs personally, but we feel like we do thanks to their emotional, intense performances on the silver screen. So instead of real humans, who could very well still be shedding Covid, we’ll be sharing the Irish-heritage holiday with actors from the Emerald Isle. To that end, we’ve ranked 10 such entertainers and provided you with a short-list of each of their best films. Happy bingeing, everybody, and here’s hoping we can all get drunk on green beer together on St. Paddy’s Day next year.

Cover Photo: New Line

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

1/10 10. Jonathan Rhys Meyers Birthplace: Drimnagh, Dublin, Ireland Recommended Movies: Bend it Like Beckham, Match Point, Mission Impossible: III, Prozac Nation, Velvet Goldmine

2/10 9. Evanna Lynch Birthplace: Termonfeckin, Ireland Recommended Movies: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, My Name Is Emily



3/10 8. Chris O'Dowd Birthplace: Boyle, Ireland Recommended Movies: This Is 40, The Sapphires, Bridesmaids, Molly’s Game, Juliet, Naked

4/10 7. Cillian Murphy Birthplace: Douglas, Ireland Recommended Movies: The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, Red Eye, Inception, 28 Days Later



5/10 6. Kenneth Branagh Birthplace: Belfast, Northern Ireland Recommended Movies: Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Murder on the Orient Express

6/10 5. Pierce Brosnan Birthplace: Drogheda, Ireland Recommended Movies: Goldeneye, Ghost Writer, Mister Johnson, The Matador, The Thomas Crown Affair



7/10 4. Liam Neeson Birthplace: Ballymena, Northern Ireland Recommended Movies: Schindler’s List, Kinsey, The Grey, Michael Collins, Rob Roy

8/10 3. Saoirse Ronan Birthplace: The Bronx, New York, NY (but both parents are from Dublin) Recommended Movies: Brooklyn, Lady Bird, Little Women, Ammonite, Mary Queen of Scots



9/10 2. Gabriel Byrne Birthplace: Walkinstown, Dublin, Ireland Recommended Movies: The Usual Suspects, Miller’s Crossing, Into the West, Excalibur, Frankie Starlight

10/10 1. Colin Farrell Birthplace: Castleknock, Ireland Recommended Movies: In Bruges, The Lobster, Phone Booth, The New World, Tigerland

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.