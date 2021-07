Amber Heard Announces Birth of Daughter Via Surrogate (One Guess Who the Father Isn’t)

Just when you thought you’d seen the last of Amber Heard drama, the actress shared a surprise announcement via Instagram that has Tinseltown all atwitter.

Last Thursday, Heard posted a photograph of herself holding a sleepy newborn baby whom she revealed is Oonagh Paige, her daughter born via surrogate on April 8.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” Heard wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The baby was named after Heard’s mom Paige, who died in May 2020 at the age of 63.

Of course, there was no mention of who the baby daddy might be. We can guess who it isn’t – hello, Johnny Depp – but given that Heard is the sole legal parent of the baby, we’re left to our own devices as far as figuring that piece of the puzzle out. We will say, this is a twist none of us saw coming – one even a Hollywood screenwriter couldn’t have penned.

Here’s hoping the Aquaman: 2 actress is better at parenting than she was at marriage.

Cover Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

