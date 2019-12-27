Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Indie Movies of the Year

6. ‘The Farewell’

The Farewell is easily one of the year’s biggest surprises. This Sundance hit was inspired partially by writer-director Lulu Wang’s real-life experiences, which she first chronicled on a 2016 episode of This American Life. The film follows a family who – after learning that the matriarch is dying of cancer – decide not to inform her, scheduling a final family gathering under the guise of a wedding. For a story about confronting the inevitability of death, The Farewell is a surprisingly funny and heartwarming tale that explores culture clashes and complicated family dynamics in the most intimate way imaginable. Mix in excellent screenwriting and direction, along with a powerfully subdued leading performance from Awkwafina and you get an insanely detailed portrait of the immigrant experience.