10 Incredible Indie Movies You Might’ve Missed This Year

Indie movies are a necessary respite from big box office monstrosities. They challenge us intellectually and emotionally, dive deep into character studies, and leave us with questions to ponder for weeks post-viewing. As awards season looms and studios release their heavy-hitting films into theaters, consider sitting out what everyone else is watching and take in an indie film instead. These 10 indie movies are titles that probably weren’t on your radar but deserve your undivided attention.

Cover Photo: End Cue

1/10 'The Art of Self Defense' In this dark comedy, a young and unremarkable accountant, Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), starts taking karate classes after being attacked. While initially empowering, things take a sinister turn toward toxic masculinity the closer Casey gets to Sensei (Alessandro Nivola).

2/10 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco' Fans of Spike Lee will love this artsy, smart, Sundance award-winning film about Jimmie Fails (as himself), a man determined to reclaim the Victorian home of his childhood with the help of his best friend, Mort (Jonathan Majors).

3/10 'Monos' A Latin American teen army is at the center of this visually stunning film about tribalism and guerrilla warfare.

4/10 'Booksmart' The female response to Superbad, Booksmart follows Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), a pair of academic all-stars who realize on the eve of graduation that they may have missed out on all the high jinks high school had to offer. A wild night ensues.



5/10 'Blinded by the Light' Pakistani teen Javed (Viveik Kalra) is growing up in an immigrant, working class family in '80s era England when he becomes obsessed with the music of Bruce Springsteen. He finds a kindred spirit in "The Boss" and, through his fandom, finds the strength to be himself. Photo: Bend It Films

6/10 'The Souvenir' A wealthy and painfully naive film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) falls for an arrogant older man (Tom Burke) who turns out to have a nasty habit. You can see the train wreck coming from their very first night together, but you won't be able to turn away from this subtle, sexy film.

7/10 'Her Smell' Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss, but think Courtney Love) is a sober punk rocker fighting against music industry obscurity in this gritty and tumultuous film. Photo: Bow and Arrow Entertainment

8/10 'Midsommar' In the wake of a family tragedy and on the brink of a breakup, Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) escape to Sweden for a midsummer festival, where strange and violent rituals shatter their sense of serenity.



9/10 'The Farewell' A family matriarch is dying but she doesn't know it. When her family gathers in China to say their goodbyes under the guise of a wedding, Billi (Awkwafina) struggles to maintain the ruse in the face of her beloved and vibrant grandmother.

10/10 'Gloria Bell' Gloria (Julianne Moore) is a middle-aged divorcee who fills her days with a dull insurance job and get-togethers with her adult children, but she literally dances her nights away. When she meets Arnold (John Tuturro), it seems that true love has found her again...until his mature and caring facade starts to fade. This is a modern, grown-up take on the rom com genre.

