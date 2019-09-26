Culture / Entertainment
Indie Films

RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Indie Films of the Last 20 Years

by Erica Rivera

Everyone loves a big box-office blockbuster, but when you want to be challenged intellectually and moved emotionally, you watch indie films. The smaller budgets, passionate actors, and unconventional storytelling stimulate us in ways cookie-cutter entertainment can’t. The last 20 years have seen a boom in independent filmmaking as the old-fashioned forms of viewing fall by the wayside and streaming services open doors for more filmmakers. As we look back over the past two decades, some movies stand out as exceptional while others hold a special place in our pasts because they shaped us. Either way, they’re worth seeing again and again. These are our 20 favorite indie films of the last 20 years, ranked!

Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You Dream of Being a Famous Writer

Gangsters galore: RANKED! 7 Best Martin Scorsese Movies Before ‘The Irishman’

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.