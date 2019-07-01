Fun / Culture / Entertainment
Martin Scorsese

RANKED! 7 Best Martin Scorsese Movies Before ‘The Irishman’

by Taylor Sanders
Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, let alone of the New Hollywood generation. He shines even among his sainted contemporaries like Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, Steven Spielberg, and George Lucas. Indeed, his films have been celebrated for decades—and rightfully so. Today, he is a film mogul, serving as a producer and film restorer as much as he does a director or writer. He has filled his filmography of late with documentaries and even a short-lived television series, Vinyl.

For a man well into his 70s, he has shown very little struggle adjusting to the times. His next film, The Irishman, is highly anticipated and will rear its head on Netflix later this year. With a cast including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, and Joe Pesci, it really does feel like Scorsese is getting the old band back together. Until then, here are his seven best films ranked.

Dollar dollar bills, y’all: Netflix is Now Streaming a $700 Million Box-Office Blockbuster You’ve Never Heard Of

First look: 7 Movies At The Tribeca Film Festival 2019 That Are Hotter Than A New York Minute

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.