How Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ With DiCaprio and De Niro Can Avoid Being Another ‘Irishman’

by Josh Plainse

Martin Scorsese is the man, or rather the director. We know his name, you know his name, and so does every auto-correct function. Following his critically-acclaimed return to gangster films with The Irishman, Scorsese looks to pay homage to the western genre with Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro—two of the biggest names in the game who, despite never appearing in a Scorsese film together, are also longtime collaborators of the director.

Like The Irishman, which featured Hollywood’s biggest mob bosses/actors in general, De Niro and Al Pacino (in a movie finally worth more screen time together), everyone will hype it as Scorsese’s pièce de résistance. However, while many loved The Irishman, a lot of people found it downright boring. Grossing less than $10 million in the U.S., The Irishman was a flop by any commercial standard. So, how can Killers of the Flower Moon avoid this disparity between critics and casual audiences who “might be demonstrating a failure to show appreciation?”

