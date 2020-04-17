Contribute to Charity, Win a Chance to Schmooze with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on Set of New Scorsese Movie

Want to land a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film while helping out people devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic? Well, here’s your chance. Killers of the Flower Moon is the forthcoming crime thriller from legendary director Scorsese starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. This week, De Niro and DiCaprio dropped a video announcing their participation in the All-In Challenge, a digital fundraiser that will provide food to those in need, from healthcare workers on the frontlines and the newly unemployed to the elderly and kids out of school. While many celebrities have partnered up with the All-In Challenge to offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences in exchange for donations, this has to be the most coveted one for film fans.

In addition to the walk-on role, you’ll spend the day on the film set hanging out with Scorsese, De Niro, and DiCaprio, and you’ll attend the movie premiere. All you have to do to enter is visit this link and pledge some cash. For $10 you get 10 chances, for $25 you get 25, for $50 you get 100, and for $100 you get 200. The more you donate beyond those prices, the more chances you get. One-hundred percent of the money raised will benefit organizations like Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen, and Feeding America.

So, go on, Mandatory nation, feed some people and take a shot at getting the film debut of your dreams. It doesn’t get any easier than this. (And when you meet Bob, Leo, and Marty, tell ‘em we said “Hi!”)

