Netflix is Now Streaming a $700 Million Box-Office Blockbuster You’ve Never Heard Of

The Wandering Earth is one of the biggest blockbuster movies of all-time, yet you’ve never probably heard of it. Netflix is hoping to change that by acquiring rights to stream the Chinese sci-fi blockbuster which wowed Eastern audiences, becoming the second highest-grossing non-English language film of all time.

Adapted from a novella by Hugo Award-winner Liu Cixin, The Wandering Earth is hailed as the “first Chinese space epic.” Directed by Frant Gwo and starring Qu Chuxiao, Li Guangjie, Ng Man-tat, Zhao Jinmai, and Wu Jing, the popcorn film is a crowd-pleasing, CGI spectacle about humanity’s attempts to prevent the sun from destroying the earth. Think Armageddon with subtitles.

As the film business continues to extend beyond Hollywood, who only seem to want to make comic book movies, you can expect to see a lot more foreign films being exported to the U.S. through streaming sites. The good news is that the foreign film market is embracing genres like horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy, making subtitled movies fun and original. Here are some of the best ones out right now.

