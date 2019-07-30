Culture / Entertainment
movies writer

Mandatory Movies: What to Watch When You Dream of Being a Famous Writer

by Erica Rivera

Many people want to be writers, but few can actually hack it, much less be famous for it. Because celebrity scribes are so rare, they make great fodder for Hollywood films. Movies about writers often focus less on the actual writing and more on the dramatic personal lives, wild imaginations, and hardscrabble pasts of the wordsmiths. These films perfectly capture what a writer’s life involves — rejection, failure, alcoholism and all. While you might not have “the write stuff” to become a professional in the field, these films will let you vicariously experience some of the best writers’ lives.

Mandatory Movies: What To Watch When You Need To Man Up

From writers to rockers: RANKED! The Best Rock Roll Biopic Movies

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.