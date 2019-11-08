The 20 Best Biopics of the 21st Century

7. 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

British mathematician Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) is responsible for creating a device that decrypted messages sent by the Germans on the Enigma Machine during WWII. This film follows Turing’s exhilarating discovery process and professional successes, but it also depicts the pain he suffered as a result of being a closeted gay man in an era when homosexuality was illegal in England. As a man ahead of his time (he laid the groundwork for what would become the computer), his story is both inspiring and tragic.