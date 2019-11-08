Culture / Entertainment
biopics

The 20 Best Biopics of the 21st Century

by Erica Rivera

Biopics are one of the best film genres. Not only do these based-on-a-true-story movies entertain, they also teach us about some of the most fascinating people in history, politics, and pop culture. Biopics also inspire; they show us what’s possible when people follow their passions and refuse to surrender to mediocre lives. These 20 flicks capture the best of the real-life narratives that have graced the silver screen this century.

Photo: Fox 2000 Pictures

Must-see: Tom Hanks Continues His Trend of Transformative Roles in New Music Biopic

Big-hair biopic: Netflix Gives Us the ‘Dirt’ on Mötley Crüe

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.