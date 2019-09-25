16. Hugh Jackman

The Wolverine himself. When X-Men came out in 2000, everyone was talking about his take on Wolverine. To this day, few believe anyone else can play the role as well as he did; what he did with the character is in the same realm as what Robert Downey Jr. did with Iron Man and what Johnny Depp did with Jack Sparrow. Jackman was nominated for an Oscar in 2012’s Les Misérables and although he has left the claws behind, he continues to impress.