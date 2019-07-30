RANKED! The 11 Most Exciting Marvel Comic-Con Announcements
These days, when someone utters “Marvel” and “Comic-Con” in the same sentence, it’s kind of a big deal. Marvel has brought beloved comic book material to the big screen in ways never thought possible. At Comic-Con last week, MCU overlord Kevin Feige laid out Phase 4; it was a star-spangled, hat-wearing extravaganza. Here are the 11 announcements that were made, ranked least exciting to most (although it’s all exciting).
1/11
11. 'Hawkeye'
Hurt Locker alum Jeremy Renner is always great to see on screen. The character of Hawkeye has gotten more interesting with age. When he first showed up in the first Thor, let’s be honest, no one cared. When he was corrupted by Loki in The Avengers, still, no one cared. Endgame came around and people did care; the loss of his family was a cornerstone of that story. His upcoming Disney+ will arrive in Fall 2021 and follow Matt Fraction, Javier Pulido, and David Aja’s comic book—revolving around a discombobulated Clint Barton, more human than ever as he trains Kate Bishop to take up the titular mantel.
2/11
10. 'Black Widow'
Scarlett Johansson really developed the hell out of this character, so it’s no surprise she’s getting her own movie in 2020. As a prequel following Black Widow’s Budapest days, the film will no doubt have a Bourne-esque vibe. One of the most impressive things about Marvel’s world domination is their ability to acquire stellar talent. This movie will feature the thespian talents of Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, O.T. Fagbenle, and David Harbour.
3/11
9. 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
We will finally get the meet the real Mandarin, not the drunken actor played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3. In addition to this introduction, we'll finally meet Shang-Chi, a master of kung fu who's really good at his job. This superhero is just a human who has mastered his chi at a level that revivals even that of Master Roshi...the film is set to release in February of 2021.
4/11
8. 'WandaVision'
The mystery around this Disney+ series adds to the level of excitement surrounding it. Vision died in Infinity War, so how does he come back? We don’t know. Kevin Feige knows, but that cap-wearing bastard isn’t telling. This series is set to premiere in 2021 and will set up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
5/11
7. 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'
Captain American: The Winter Soldier is arguably the dopest film in the MCU. These two characters helped contribute to that film’s “dope” factor. Now that Steve Rogers is shitting in a bedpan somewhere, Falcon is the new Captain America. Naturally, he and an ex brainwashed Soviet super-assassin are going to uphold the values of the red, white and blue. Cue Lethal Weapon-esque slapstick. The Disney+ series set to premiere in August of 2020.
6/11
6. 'Loki'
In Avengers: Endgame, alternate timeline Loki (after the battle for New York), steals the tesseract and disappears. What happened to him after that? That’s what this series is about: Loki fucking a bunch of stuff up. It arrives in spring of 2021.
7/11
5. 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
Benedict Cumberbatch is back where he belongs—an iconic address in one of the largest cities in the world. Whether he'll be staying on Bleecker or Baker street, this man was born to be smug and save the world. The doctor's next film is rumored to explore the deepest, darkest corners of the comics and resemble more of a horror movie than a superhero one. It's set to release in May of 2021. Pop icons beware.
8/11
4. 'The Eternals'
Angelina Jolie is in the MCU now too? Disney loves this woman; once a twisted fairy and now an immortal(ish). With a November 2020 release date, the film will also feature Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, and Salma Hayek. Anyone familiar with the comics knows that the introduction of The Eternals is a big deal—things are about to get trippy. Expect The Celestials, Deviants (Thanos is one of these in the comics), and other God-like things.
9/11
3. 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
When the MCU brought in Taika Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok, the game was changed. We were memorably introduced to Korg, everyone’s favorite rock thing—the Bonnie to Thor’s Clyde. Flash-forward to fat Thor and Korg playing Fornite. Obviously, we need more of these guys. That gang will be back with Taki at the helm and Natalie Portman as female Thor. Sold. Watch out, Noob Master.
10/11
2. 'Blade'
Once a mentoring drug dealer, a classical pianist, and an Alzheimer's plagued detective, now a human-vampire hybrid..at the end of Marvel's panel, Mahershala Ali walked onstage and placed a Blade hat on his head—that's all the information we have been given. Welcome to the MCU, Mahershala Ali.
11/11
1. 'What If...?'
Stakes are not irreversible in the MCU. The stories we watch and read captivate us; a cast of characters and plot may seem irreplaceable when done right. What happens when the plot, and therefore the characters, are changed? Much like the Disney+'s Loki and what we saw happen with an out-of-her-timeline Gamora in Endgame, character development is everything. This series is exceptionally exciting in its ability to explore the path not taken by beloved characters—old and new. For example, what if Peggy Carter became a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers? The series will be narrated by Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), an impartial being tasked with watching MCU events from afar. It's also animated, so the sky is the limit visually.
