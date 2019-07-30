RANKED! The 11 Most Exciting Marvel Comic-Con Announcements

1. 'What If...?'

Stakes are not irreversible in the MCU. The stories we watch and read captivate us; a cast of characters and plot may seem irreplaceable when done right. What happens when the plot, and therefore the characters, are changed? Much like the Disney+'s Loki and what we saw happen with an out-of-her-timeline Gamora in Endgame, character development is everything. This series is exceptionally exciting in its ability to explore the path not taken by beloved characters—old and new. For example, what if Peggy Carter became a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers? The series will be narrated by Uatu the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), an impartial being tasked with watching MCU events from afar. It's also animated, so the sky is the limit visually.