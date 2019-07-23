Culture / Entertainment
movies trailers SDCC

RANKED! Top Movie Trailers From San Diego Comic-Con 2019

by Ken Franklin

Every summer, fans of supernatural, fantastic, and otherworldly tales descend on downtown San Diego for the biggest comic convention on the planet. SDCC is the perfect place to witness high-end cosplay, horseless jousting (while sipping a latte), industry panels (with long lines), and nerds galore. It’s also where some of the year’s most anticipated movie trailers drop.

And this year was no exception. Fans are buzzing after trailers for several high-profile projects premiered last weekend, some of which shocked audiences to their very core. Now you can skip the lines and fast forward straight to our top 10 picks from this year’s Comic-Con and see for yourself what all the buzz is about.

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

Game over: New ‘Black Mirror’ Gets Boyfriends In Trouble For Playing Too Much Video Games

Prepare the tissues: We’re Already Crying at Tom Hanks ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Fred Rogers New Trailer

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.