New ‘Black Mirror’ Gets Boyfriends In Trouble For Playing Too Much Video Games

Season five of Black Mirror has left fans divided. While continuing to break taboos by dissecting how quickly relationship dynamics can change through technology, episode one of the new season is getting boyfriends everywhere in trouble for playing video games. As if we needed another pastime coming under fire.

In the episode, two old friends reconnect after 15 years, igniting an illicit sexual affair through a virtual reality version of their favorite fight game from back in the day (think Tekken 2). Thanks to this wacky storyline, every time we (actual humans) plug in for an epic session of Fortnite or Call of Duty, our girlfriends worry that we’re having an online affair. Way to go, Black Mirror. Here are five other times TV got boyfriends in trouble for absolutely no reason.

Cover Photo: praetorianphoto (Getty Images)

1/5 'Game of Thrones' She freaked out on us halfway through the first season because she thought we had secretly joined a cosplay meetup group so we could hook up with Khaleesi look-alikes. Up until she mentioned it, the idea had never even occurred to us.

2/5 'How To Get Away With Murder' She honestly thought we were researching ways to murder her via a poorly scripted network drama. As if dumping her wasn’t a way easier option.

3/5 'The Handmaid’s Tale' The only reason we started watching in the first place was because she made us. After bingeing the first season, she wouldn't let us talk to our guy friends. When we told her it was just a TV show, she kept yelling the word "collusion" at us.

4/5 'The Sopranos' Every time we went out for doughnuts, she accused us of seeing a shrink and talking badly about her. She didn't mind that we started a crime syndicate, she just didn't want us talking behind her back.



5/5 'Seinfeld' Whenever we rooted for George to breakup with Susan or clucked at one of Jerry’s new supermodel girlfriends, she thought we wanted to be single but were stuck living vicariously through a ‘90s sitcom. For once, she was actually right.

