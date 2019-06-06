Summertime Tech: Fun-Inspired Gadgets You Need to Make Life Breezy

Instead of spending your summer living in the dark ages, ward off the dog days before they start. When it comes to cutting edge tech, Amazon has everything you want, even if you don’t know what that is yet. Luckily, we scoured their website to find all the state-of-the-art devices to transform your summer (and maybe add in a little breeze). So if you want to be cool (and stay that way) all the sunny days, look no further than these handpicked tech products.

1/7 Wickedbone Smart Bone, Automatic and Interactive Toys for Dogs and Cats Part of being a responsible pet owner is interacting with your pet. Some might say it's even the best part. However, sometimes there's just not enough hours in the day to give them all the attention they need and deserve, which is where Wickedbone's tech comes in. It's interactive tech gear to keep your fur baby content and entertained when you can't. Photo: Amazon

2/7 Vandora Personal Space Air Conditioner This summer, stay cool before temperatures start to soar with Vandora's Personal Space Air Conditioner. It's like having your very own portable ice box. Vandora Personal Space Air Conditioner is charged with a USB cord and can move around with you so you never have to sweat if you don't want to. Photo: Amazon

3/7 LuMee Ring Light Phone Case Snap all the best photos this summer with the LuMee Ring Light Phone Case. No matter where you are or what you're doing, this phone case will provide you with studio-quality photos thanks to its front and back facing lights. With LuMee elevate your social media to influencer status by upgrading your photos. Photo: Amazon

4/7 Tap Strap Bluetooth Enabled Wearable Keyboard & Mouse Bid farewell to using bulky computer accessories with Tap Strap Bluetooth Enabled Wearable Keyboard & Mouse. Tap replaces these items so you can bid farewell to sore hands and wrists. Plus, it affords users the ability to work without being chained to a keyboard. Photo: Amazon



5/7 PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer And Charger Do you know where your phone's been? With PhoneSoap's revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology, it doesn't matter what it's touched. Its UV light kills 99.9 percent of bacteria, ensuring your phone is completely sanitized after use. With this tech item you can stay healthy all summer long. Photo: Amazon

6/7 Lifeprint 2x3 Portable Photo and Video Printer Go old school with those perfect photos you'll be taking with the LuMee Ring Light Phone Case by printing them out. Lifeprint 2x3 Portable Photo and Video Printer is easy to use at home and on-the-go, so you can treat your smart phone like a Polaroid camera. Photo: Amazon

7/7 Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical Don't let a desk job keep you from your summer body goals. With Cubii Pro Under Desk Elliptical you'll be able to take your cardio to the next level. It's got 8 levels of resistance to ensure you're reaching your fitness goals. Plus, Cubii connects via Bluetooth to a mobile app so you can track exercise, set goals, and share progress, all from the comfort of your desk. Photo: Amazon

Which of these gadgets appeal to you most and why? Let us know in the comments!

