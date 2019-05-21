10 Inspiring Takeaway Lines From Your Favorite Superhero Movies

I’m still worthy. (‘Avengers: Endgame’)

In Avengers: Endgame, Thor is a shell of his former self. He drinks too much, isolates, and has the dad bod to end all dad bods (though, to be fair, even his beer belly has muscles). He is obviously in a pretty bad place but while this characterization is mostly played for laughs (because depression/alcoholism is hilarious), there is an especially poignant moment towards the middle of the film.

After traveling back in time and returning to Asgard on the day of his mom’s death, she confronts him and gives him a swift talking to, as only a mother can. While Thor doesn’t immediately snap out of his depression (because nobody can just snap out of depression), he does gain enough confidence to return to his present time to finally stop Thanos. But before he goes, he has an epiphany. He reaches out a trembling, meek hand and a moment later, a newly-restored (or, actually, not-yet-destroyed) Mjolnir is returned to the hand of the rightful king. Near tears, Thor looks up at his mother and says “I’m still worthy.” This moment shows that depression, addiction, and all sorts of mental health issues do not make somebody unworthy. We are all worthy; Thor’s mom said so.