Ranked! The Hottest Female Superheroes in Movie History

Some of the most kickass females in cinema are superheroes. From Warner Bros./DC and Marvel movies of old to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe, Hollywood has brought to life classic comic book characters. It’s no secret that many of the women depicted throughout history on the page have been accompanied by curves, sensuality, and scantily-clad costumes. When translated to the big screen, a slew of actresses have made their characters much more than just something to look at; progressively redefining what it means to be a hot heroine. That said, they’re still extremely good looking: if Wonder Woman or Black Widow walked by you on the street, you’d stop paying attention to what you were doing and stare (even if it meant walking through traffic). Including badass mutants, meta-humans, and the super assassin, here are our top picks for the hottest female superheroes in movie history.

Disclaimer: Margot Robbie isn’t on this list because Harley Quinn, despite appearing heroic on screen, is a supervillain not a superhero. Apologies to the fanboys.

1/16 16. Jennifer Garner as Elektra If ever there was a misfire, it’s 2003’s Daredevil. In that film, Jennifer Garner played Marvel’s warrior princess/international assassin, Elektra—whose ass-kicking “oomph” warranted a self-titled spinoff in 2005. Garner displayed some truly impressive sai skills, making martial arts appear natural and sexy, in a film that’s script was unworthy of her style.

2/16 15. Amber Heard as Mera Probably not the most controversial actress on this list (hold your rage), Amber Heard’s stock has certainly gone up since playing Mera in the DCEU. Regardless of how you feel about the artist, Aquaman and Justice League’s (Snyder Cut) Mera epitomizes what it means to be regal...without or without the British accent. Also, she sure knows how to sport those scale suits (or whatever it is they wear in Atlantis).



3/16 14. Olivia Munn as Psylocke Olivia Munn. That’s really all there is to say about X-Men: Apocalypse’s Psylocke. She doesn’t have many lines and next to no character development...

4/16 13. Gwyneth Paltrow as Iron Woman Ever since 2008's Iron Man, everyone has loved Pepper Potts; especially, Tony Stark Aka Iron Man. She’s gorgeous, smart, witty, determined, and loyal. In the same way that Robert Downey Jr. has made the role of Tony his (forever), Gwyneth Paltrow owns Pepper. Her handling of the latter making him his equal. In Avengers: Endgame, she finally (albeit briefly) suited up as her comic-book alter-ego, Iron Woman.



5/16 12. Malin Akerman as Silk Spectre Malin Akerman played Laurie Juspeczyk Aka Slik Spectre, the daughter of Sally Jupiter (played by the always-lovely Carla Gugino) in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen (2009) and we were as smitten as Patrick Wilson’s Nite Owl. Akerman added some much-needed femininity to a film plagued by Doctor Manhattan’s big blue dong.

6/16 11. Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp Ant-Man’s Hope van Dyne (played by the lovely Evangeline Lilly) is as sharp and powerful as it gets. She tactfully handled all of the men; including her estranged father, batshit boss, and Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang. Despite never donning the Ant-Man suit in the first film, she was arguably its most capable character. That said, she suits up as the Wasp in its sequel, Avengers: Endgame, and future movies.



7/16 10. Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie Tessa Thompson played Brunnhilde Aka Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. When we met her on Sakaar she went by Scrapper 142, a drunken bounty hunter who delivered new fighters to the Grandmaster. Little did we know, she was (and would continue to be) a “Valkyrie” in service of Asgard, flying into battle on horseback...or pegasusback. Thompson is so hilarious and endearing as the character that it’s no wonder Thor ultimately chose her to lead their people in Endgame.

8/16 9. Sophie Turner as Dark Phoenix From Sansa Stark to Jean Grey, Sophie Turner has a knack for portraying dangerous women. After debuting as her X-Men character in X-Men: Apocalypse, Turner played the titular character in Dark Phoenix. While that film certainly wasn’t the best way for Fox’s franchise to ride out into the sunset, Turner shined as one of the most powerful, terrifying, and hottest (literally) mutants of all time.



9/16 8. Jessica Alba as Invisible Woman Jessica Alba is one of the all-time great sex symbols; she’s been deemed the “Sexiest Woman in the World” by FHM in 2007 and numerous other publications have paid tribute as well. In 2005 (and 2007), she played the Fantastic Four’s Susan Storm aka the “Invisible Woman”—someone you can’t help but not see. Until Marvel inevitably reboots the character, she is the best Invisible Woman to date.

10/16 7. Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique Rebecca Romijn appeared in seven of the X-Men films as the older, and very villainous, version of Mystique. In 2011, Jennifer Lawrence premiered as a younger version of the character in X-Men: First Class. This version of Mystique aka Raven looked just as good doing backflips in blue (if not better) and was much more complex; struggling with her desire to fight for mutant kind and moral compass. Thanks to alternate timelines (among other things) and Lawrence’s eternal liability, she ultimately becomes a leader of the X-Men...before dying in Dark Phoenix.



11/16 6. Zoe Saldana as Gamora Alien (green, blue, you name it), Zoe Saldana is a knockout. Literally. Thanos called Gamora “the deadliest woman in the galaxy,” which makes her all the more attractive. Despite her stoicism and fierceness, she’s almost instantly likable in Guardians of the Galaxy and it’s easy to see why Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) falls for the lethal assassin at first glance. So did we.

12/16 5. Halle Berry as Catwoman Before you say anything, no, Anne Hathaway did not make this list. Not because she isn’t drop-dead gorgeous (she is) or that her Catwoman wasn’t better than Halle Berry’s, but because Berry’s character was almost entirely concerned with sex appeal. There’s no denying Berry’s next-level ability to strut her stuff in that tight cat getup...and purr. That said, the story of Patience Phillips is a terrible movie; Berry even won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress in 2005. However, she accepted that award in person, something no one does.



13/16 4. Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman Some may argue that Anne Hathaway’s Selina Kyle is superior to Michelle Pfeiffer’s but they’d be wrong. In the same way that Michael Keaton truly brought his caped crusader to the big screen, Pfeiffer did the same for Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns (1992). The actress trained in martial arts and kickboxing for the role and is considered by many to be one of the best female superheroes/antiheroes of all time.

14/16 3. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has only been playing Diana Prince Aka Wonder Woman since 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice but she’s already an OG. Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman (2017) was a huge leap forward for female superheroes; from formidable Amazonians to Diana’s no man’s land walk, and triumph over Ares, women wanted to be her and men wanted to be with her or, rather worship her. The Snyder Cut has only exacerbated our appreciation for the God killer.



15/16 2. Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow Cmon, it’s Scarlett Johannsson—universally hailed as not only one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood but in the world. She first appeared in the MCU as Natalie Rushman, assistant to Tony Stark (who basically just hires who because of her lingerie shots and prowess in the ring) in Iron Man 2. We then find out she’s secretly the alluring, mysterious, and sexy Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff. As far as hand-to-hand combat is concerned, she’s one of the most dangerous women in the MCU. The super spy with a torturous past is also one of its best characters (post-Captain America: The Winter Soldier and excluding Avengers: Age of Ultron).

16/16 1. Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch When Elizabeth Olsen debuted as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, who would’ve thought she’d go on to be the hottest female superhero in the biz? Throughout, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and WandaVision (she’s single again!), Scarlet Witch has become more emphatic, complex, sultrier, and downright terrifying with her other-worldly chaos magic—which only has to the appeal when Olsen is waving her hands around. In the comics, Scarlet Witch wears what is basically a one-piece bathing suit, something that was upgraded to black, and now, red leather pants and a coat. We’re cool with it. Roll on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

