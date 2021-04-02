Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory ‘Justice League’ Battles: The 4-Hour Snyder Cut vs. Joss Whedon’s Abbreviated Version

by Josh Plainse

Years ago, Zack Snyder was forced to abandon post-production of his Justice League due to the tragic death of his daughter. He originally envisioned his film as a four-hour epic but, after being handed over to Joss Whedon (The Avengers), it was trimmed to two hours and 20 minutes to appease the studio. 2017’s theatrical Justice League is the result of chopping Snyder’s vision into little pieces, mending some of it back together, and using random puzzle pieces (that your dog chewed on) to fill in the gaps—Frankenstein’s monster masquerading as an Avengers rip-off. A fraction of Snyder’s work is there but it’s buried underneath CGI lips and jokes you won’t make any friends telling. Thanks to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, Snyder’s Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. In this very (predictable) Mandatory Justice League Battle, we pit Snyder’s four-hour cut against Whedon’s abbreviated version. (WARNING: Spoilers for Justice League).

An absolute shutout. Watching Snyder’s Justice League feels as cathartic as giving “The Man” the middle finger. By comparison, the Jossitice League is unequivocal dogshit. In fact, there’s no comparison. Sure, you could say the Snyder Cut is too long, but it actually has character development, purpose, and you’re free to make use of a mandatory pause button if need be. 

Snyder’s Justice League is a win for its creator and fans— the sprawling cut they asked for. That said, especially those who asked for it, need to support it. Make it loud and clear (by watching it…not rage tweeting) that the Studio shouldn’t have wrestled control away from Snyder; we want to see what happens next. Although we’ll likely never see because corporations don’t have the balls to admit defeat. Still, the internet can, and will, ask for the Snyder Cut 2.0. 

Overall Winner: Zack Snyder’s Justice League 

