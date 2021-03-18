Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Movie Battles: Jared Leto’s Joker in ‘Suicide Squad’ v. ‘Justice League’ Synder Cut

by Josh Plainse

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, or the pop culture phenomenon known as the Snyder Cut, represents a second chance for the DC Extended Universe. If it lives up to expectations and stays true to Snyder’s vision, it’ll redeem everything from Batfleck and Cyborg to Steppenwolf and the Joker. As a four-hour movie HBO Max, it’ll certainly have the time. Time for Darkseid to drop in, Knightmare futures to be explored, and tattoos to be removed. 

The return of Jared Leto’s Joker is something no one expected. The method actor’s performance in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was the victim of creative confusion and a gargantuan precedent. Punk rock may work for MGK but it didn’t for Mr. J. After black and white photographs (one in which Leto sports a crown of thorns) and a trailer that brings a meme to life, this new Justice League looks to make Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime less of a punchline. Hopefully, Leto’s reprisal will be enough scrub to Suicide Squad from our minds…or maybe he was better off driving a purple sports car. In this edition of Mandatory Movie Battles, we look at what we know (and what we think we know) of the Snyder Cut’s SWAT team member and pit him against Suicide Squad’s eccentric thug.

No surprise here; while Suicide Squad’s Joker was hyper and annoying, the Snyder Cut’s appears to be dark and sullen—just what Dr. Harleen Quinzel ordered. Leto’s reprisal doesn’t have to live up to Nicholson, Ledger, or Phoenix, it just has to be true to Leto. His last crack at the role buckled under the pressure of expectation. Fans may or may not have been rooting for Leto in 2016 but they definitely are now. It’s not a stretch to say audiences will love the return of Leto’s Joker and, in turn, the Snyder Cut irrespective of critical reception. At this point, people just want to see what Snyder intended, unrestrained by studio interference. 

Overall Winner: The Snyder Cut

