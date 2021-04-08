Culture / Entertainment

‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Confirms Director’s Affinity For Epic Storytelling (And Shirtless Men)

by Mandatory Editors

One thing is clear from the unprecedented release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max: Zack Snyder loves a shirtless man. Sure, we noticed a bunch of other differences between Joss Whedon’s 2017 box office bomb and TSC, but seriously, this man’s love of a beefy chest is breathtaking.

Yes, the warning signs were there way back in 2007 when Snyder released his Spartan love letter, 300, but our suspicions have finally been confirmed courtesy of HBO’s $70 million resurrection. After rescuing his baby from the studio swamps, Snyder’s 4-hour vision is such a triumph, DC may even get another shot at the superhero title fight. Coincidence or not, they have no shortage of beefcakes to thank.

While Whedon’s abbreviated version of TJL reduced the entire movie to a series of emotionless close-ups between green screens, he also left a distasteful amount of A-List skin on the cutting room floor. From Jason Mamoa and Ben Affleck to Henry Cavill and Darkseid himself, there’s enough Magic Mike sex appeal and rock-hard abs here to make cinematic diamonds.

Raw animal magnetism aside, you could even argue that seeing a superhero out of costume humanizes them on a subconscious level. (Freud loved a svelte chest.)

Whatever the reason for Whedon’s dislike of studmuffinery, we’re stoked that Zack Snyder’s long-awaited opus to the DC Universe has finally arrived, pecs and all. If you’re a fan of the greatest superheroes of all time (and topless men) do yourself a favor and stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray tonight. (Shirt not required.)

And while you’re at it, check out these other movies we think could benefit from “The Snyder Cut” treatment and see if you agree with the more “comfortable” direction we see these beloved films going.

Cover Photo: Warner Media

Ranked! Our Favorite Superhero Duos of All Time

Sex-starved: Orlando Bloom Complains About Sex Life With Katy Perry

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.