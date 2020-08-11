Culture / Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds’ Cut of ‘Green Lantern’: The Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ Minus Maximum Effort

by Josh Plainse

In case you haven’t heard, years of #ReleasetheSnyderCut posts have paid off. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release on HBO Max next year as either a four-hour movie or six episodic “chapters.” It’s set to redeem the DC Extended Universe’s less-than-reverential run. Word has it, the film may even feature other DC characters who have yet to appear in the DCEU. Maybe we’ll even see Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern?

Enter Hollywood’s champion of irreverence, Ryan Reynolds. Before donning the foreskin of a “disgusting avocado” in Deadpool, Reynolds notoriously wore an animated super suit in 2011’s Green Lantern. That film barely recovered its $200 million budget and wears its 26% on Rotten Tomatoes like a scarlet letter. Reynolds still hasn’t even seen the final cut of the film. However, this doesn’t mean he’s opposed to reprising the role…

Green Lantern is an admitted low point of Reynolds’ career (side note: National Lampoon’s Van Wilder has not aged well), one he has never stopped talking about it. On numerous occasions, the Canadian actor has poked fun at his tenure as a ring bearer. His most famous jab came in Deadpool 2’s end credits scene, where Wade Wilson (Reynolds) travels back in time to murder Reynolds before he stars in the Warner Bros. flop — “You’re welcome Canada.” The scene is a stroke of meta magic that even elicited a tweet from Warner Bros. where they asked Reynolds for his ring back.

Elaborating on Wilson’s antics in Deadpool 2, and all this Snyder Cut talk, Reynolds recently shared his “judicious” cut of Green Lantern. The 27-second cinematic experience sees Green Lantern cross over with Justice League and Reynolds replace himself with Tom Cruise…it’s unlikely Reynolds will have anything to do with the actual Snyder Cut.

