Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! Ryan Reynolds’ Ridiculously Good Movies Including ‘Free Guy’

by Josh Plainse

Since his start in the early 90s, Ryan Reynolds has been in a wide variety of things. After going the sitcom route, Reynolds’s debut in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder established him as good looking and ridiculous in a good way. In the years that would follow, and in the search for his definitive role—which it turns out is Deadpool—Reynolds has jumped from genre to genre. He’s starred in rom-coms like The Proposal (overrated) and action flicks like Green Lantern and R.I.P.D—all of which are ridiculous, and not in a good way. But then there are the films that play to his strengths. With the release of Free Guy, let’s rank Reynolds’ ridiculously good movies. 

Cover Photo: 20th Century Studios

Signature Irreverence: Ryan Reynolds Makes Masturbation Joke After David Beckham Trolls Him on Instagram (Don’t Get Into a Battle of Wits With This Guy)

There can only be one: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Queen Elizabeth on Twitter After She Too Starts Own Gin Line

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.