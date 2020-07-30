Bear Pool: Ryan Reynolds Is Offering $4K Reward For Anyone Who Can Find a Lost Stuffed Animal

Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

If you only see clips of Ryan Reynolds on talk shows or see his movies like Deadpool and Van Wilder, you might think that the actor and owner of Aviation Gin is a snarky and sarcastic all the time. While he’s good at portraying characters like this and Reynolds himself definitely has a unique sense of humor, over the years, he’s proven to be a good guy on multiple occasions. The most recent revolves around a CBC reporter and a missing teddy bear.

If you didn’t already know this, Reynolds is Canadian, having been born in Vancouver. That’s why it should come as no surprise that when the actor heard Deborah Goble’s story, he sprang into action.

You see, Goble sent out a tweet with a picture of a glasses-clad bear explaining that it was missing. Her Herschel backpack was stolen and inside it was an iPad and the aforementioned bear. But while it seems like these items aren’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things, the bear is substantially more valuable to Goble. That’s because the bear says “I love you” in Goble’s mother’s voice who died last year.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Reynolds could have retweeted her to his over 16 million followers, but he decided to do more. He offered a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the bear. He’s not the only celebrity to take up this case. Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy and Scrubs star Zach Braff also tweeted about it.

As of now, the bear hasn’t been located. But, let’s hope that whoever took it will realize the importance of the stuffed animal and return it to its rightful owner.

1/4 Mandatory Good News: Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of…House Plants For more good news, click here. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

2/4 Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram For more good news, click here. Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)



3/4 Usher Drops Powerful Op-Ed to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Says He Wants It ‘My Way’ For more good news, click here. Cover: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 (Getty)

4/4 Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better For more good news, click here. Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.