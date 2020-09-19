The Mandatory Guide to Batman Day: 10 Ways to Celebrate the Fire Rising

Pop a Doc

Of course, in addition to the myriad of theatrical films released focusing on The Dark Knight, there are a number of documentaries as well. Some notable standouts include Batman & Bill, a doc that focuses on the contributions that writer Bill Finger made to the Batman mythos, and how “creator” Bob Kane maybe didn’t create as much of the character as he originally proclaimed. This one is available on Hulu.

Another film that shows just how powerful the message of The Batman actually is, is a documentary entitled Legends of the Knight. This film features multiple stories of real-life heroes who were inspired by the creed of Batman -- that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. It’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Another, newly-released documentary focuses on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The Fire Rises is a 76-minute behind-the-scenes documentary that tells the story (well, as much of the story that can fit in 76 minutes) of Nolan’s seminal Batman series. The impact The Dark Knight trilogy had, not only on Batman but on superhero films in general, cannot be overstated. The MCU, the DCEU and every single one of those shows your girlfriend makes you watch on The CW Network probably wouldn’t exist without The Dark Knight trilogy and, for that, we own an immense amount of gratitude to Christopher Nolan and the rest of his team. While there isn’t one specific streaming site that shows this, you can do a quick Google search and find a way to watch it.