The Mandatory Guide to Batman Day: 10 Ways to Celebrate the Fire Rising
For the past 80 years, Batman has been as much of a part of pop culture as Santa Claus, The Simpsons, and Elvis. First written as a comic book character used to capitalize on the success of Superman, Batman has since transcended the medium. He has appeared in movies, television shows, animated series, and more. Batman has been the subject of a vast variety of toys, video games, Halloween costumes — even pinball machines! To say Batman is a pop culture icon is like saying Michael Jackson had a couple of hits. It’s a massive understatement because Batman is a household name in any country on the planet.
Now, and for the past few years, Batman even has his own official day! Sept. 19, 2020, is the official date of “Batman Day” this year and, for your benefit, we have compiled a helpful guide of activities that you can do on Batman’s very own day. From movie marathons to sexy and mysterious roleplay adventures, we’ve got it all. He is Batman and this is the Mandatory Guide to Batman Day.
Have a Movie Marathon
This is an easy one. If you, like most of us, enjoy spending holidays doing absolutely nothing, this is the perfect way to spend Batman Day; all you need is a TV and a streaming service. HBO Max is the ideal choice, as it houses the majority of Batman content. From the original Burton & Schumacher films, to the Nolan trilogy, all the way up to Batman v Superman and Justice League, HBO Max as ‘em all. There are even some animated films thrown in, so if you’re looking to celebrate the Caped Crusader from the comfort of your own home, delving into HBO Max is the best way to do it.
Pop a Doc
Of course, in addition to the myriad of theatrical films released focusing on The Dark Knight, there are a number of documentaries as well. Some notable standouts include Batman & Bill, a doc that focuses on the contributions that writer Bill Finger made to the Batman mythos, and how “creator” Bob Kane maybe didn’t create as much of the character as he originally proclaimed. This one is available on Hulu.
Another film that shows just how powerful the message of The Batman actually is, is a documentary entitled Legends of the Knight. This film features multiple stories of real-life heroes who were inspired by the creed of Batman -- that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. It’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi.
Another, newly-released documentary focuses on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The Fire Rises is a 76-minute behind-the-scenes documentary that tells the story (well, as much of the story that can fit in 76 minutes) of Nolan’s seminal Batman series. The impact The Dark Knight trilogy had, not only on Batman but on superhero films in general, cannot be overstated. The MCU, the DCEU and every single one of those shows your girlfriend makes you watch on The CW Network probably wouldn’t exist without The Dark Knight trilogy and, for that, we own an immense amount of gratitude to Christopher Nolan and the rest of his team. While there isn’t one specific streaming site that shows this, you can do a quick Google search and find a way to watch it.
Read Some Comics
Like, duh right? Comic books were what first introduced the world to The Bat-Man back in 1939 and they are still telling stories of The Dark Knight 80 years later. Breaking into the world of comics can be a bit overwhelming if you haven’t for a while, so here is a brief list of some of the best Batman comics and graphic novels (There's a difference, Dad!)
The Dark Knight Returns
Batman: Year One
Batman: Knightfall
Batman: Death in the Family
Batman: Death of the Family
The Long Halloween
Batman: Hush
Batman: White Knight
Avenge Your Parents
Obviously, we don’t wish death upon your parents. Hopefully they’re healthy, happy, and not hanging out in dark alleys after The Mark of Zorro.
Still though, is there anything more noble than avenging your parents? Even if they’re still alive, there are things you can do to avenge them. Did your dad get fired by his overbearing boss? Go sneakily let the air out of his tires.
Was your mom recently judged by the rest of her book club for saying she preferred Bukowski to Jane Austen? Go leave copies of Notes of a Dirty Old Man on each of their doorsteps.
There is a myriad of ways to avenge your parents, even if they’re still alive. You just have to get creative.
And seriously, we’re glad your parents aren’t dead.
Play the Video Games
Batman has been featured in video games since video games pretty much existed. Though he missed out on the Atari, Batman was featured in a couple games for the Commodore 64 (ask your parents, kids) before entering the world of Nintendo. From there, he’s appeared across all platforms, from Super Nintendo, to Sega, to GameCube, to Playstation and more. Games have been hit or miss but the most recent ones, such as the Arkham Trilogy (plus one) or the two Telltale Series games are about as perfect as one can get when wanting to play as The Bat.
Still, we have a soft spot in our hearts for the SNES version of The Adventures of Batman and Robin. It was based off the animated series of the ‘90s and it will always hold a special place in our hearts. Arkham City is great and everything, but have you ever fought The Joker on top of a moving roller coaster? We have.
We have.
Wear Your Underwear Outside of Your Pants
This one is a no-brainer. We love the Nolan films and the Burton films and the Snyder films, but we don’t consider any of those movies to be the definitive Batman flick, simply because they have all opted to not let Batman wear his underoos on the outside of his tights. It’s shameful.
Make up for that shortsightedness yourself, by wearing your underpants over your pants. You may get some weird looks, but who cares? If Batman is man enough to wear his undies outside, so are you.
Dress Up as the Thing That Scares You the Most
“Why bats, Master Wayne?” Alfred once asked Bruce. “Bats frighten me,” Bruce replied.
Now, we’re not therapists, nor psychologists. Probably there is some sort of therapy involved in dressing up as the thing that scares you most. The guy’s mom and dad were shot in front of him, so he’s obviously got some stuff to work through. Maybe dressing up as a bat helps him, though we don’t know why he wouldn’t just dress up as the guy who actually shot his parents. That’s the whole reason he’s doing the whole crimefighting thing to begin with, right?
What are you most afraid of? Clowns? Commitment? Our president? Nothing would be more appropriate on Batman Day than to dress up as your biggest phobia. Maybe you’ll find some healing in it. Or maybe, if you’re dressed up like President Trump, you’ll get kicked squarely in the balls. It’s a win-win, really.
Gloomily Scour Rooftops
To be fair, Batman isn’t the only superhero to stand atop rooftops and keep watch over his city. He is the best at it though. Nobody is better than the Bat when it comes to striking a heroic pose standing on top of a gargoyle. That’s like his whole thing. He stands in the shadows and waits for criminals to be cowardly and superstitious.
Now, don’t ask us how he’s able to see what’s actually going down on the streets of Gotham when he’s hanging out at literally the highest points in the city. He’s Batman. He can do whatever he wants. And so, too, should you. We don’t recommend climbing Sears Tower or anything, but if there’s a parking garage near you that’s at least four levels, go on up there and see how it feels to watch over your city. Just don’t smile. You have to always be grumpy and moody.
Bat/Cat, Baby
The relationship between Batman and Catwoman is the stuff stories are made of. Like, literally. The “will-they/won’t-they” dynamic between the hero and the antihero has spawned countless storylines in comics, movies and more.
For our money, there is no better couple than Batman and Catwoman. Forget about Superman and Lois Lane. Say goodbye to Peter Parker and MJ. Batman and Catwoman are the best comic book couple. The sexual tension between the two is off the charts, especially in films like Batman Returns, which sees Catwoman literally lick Batman’s lips. It’s weird but also super hot and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate Batman Day with your girlfriend than to put on the rubber, break out the whips and channel your inner Bat/Cat for an afternoon of pain…and pleasure.
Punch Every Criminal You See
We stand corrected. We can think of a better way to spend Batman Day than roleplaying, and it involves something we’ve all wanted to do at some point in our lives. The entire point of Batman is to stop criminals from committing crimes. Because criminals are a cowardly and superstitious lot, jail sentences are simply not enough for Batman. He must take justice into his own hands, and he does so by punching all the bad guys in the face.
Now, we’re relatively certain your town doesn’t feature a homicidal clown, a fat business tycoon with a penchant for umbrellas or a district attorney who's bipolar (actually, that rogues gallery sounds eerily similar to the current cabinet serving in the White House). You may not be going up against The Riddler, but we’re certain there are criminals in your town and we hereby give you the permission to dole out vigilante justice.
If you see somebody jaywalking, punch them in the face. Did that old woman just throw a movie ticket stub into the street? Punch her in the face. Is that baby crying too loudly in a library? Punch it in the face. Use your judgement and do what nobody else does, because nobody else can. Batman Day is your day, so do with it what you wish.
(Totally just kidding. Don’t punch babies in the face. Then you become the criminal.)
