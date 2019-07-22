RANKED! The 7 Funniest Supporting ‘The Simpsons’ Characters

Photo: The Walt Disney Company

If you’re anything like us, The Simpsons broke your brain years ago, long before Disney owned the town of Springfield, USA. No longer are you capable of abstract or any other form of complex thought. All you do is reference The Simpsons 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.

If your brain were replaced with a random Simpsons quote generator, your friends and family wouldn’t even notice. That’s okay. After all, in its heyday, it was the funniest sitcom of all time. Join us now as we count down the seven funniest supporting The Simpsons characters of all time.

1/7 7. Mrs. Krabappel Poor Mrs. Krabappel, overworked, underpaid, and lonely. If you had to deal with Bart Simpson day in and day out, you’d be a chain smoker, too. The four or five people who are still watching new episodes of The Simpsons are probably saddened by the retirement of Mrs. Krabappel’s character since Marcia Wallace, who gave her voice, passed away in 2013. Thankfully, we can look back on the golden years and laugh at the many classic episodes in which she shines.

2/7 6. Sideshow Bob Sideshow Bob doesn't appear in many episodes relative to the other characters on this list, but he has more than left his mark. The dulcet tones of Kelsey Grammar's voice combine perfectly with his silly appearance and pretentious attitude. Truly, he is a theatrical villain like no other.

3/7 5. Milhouse Van Houten Bart Simpson's eager sidekick Milhouse Van Houten (voiced by Pamela Hayden) is as emotionally disturbed as his counterpart, albeit in a different way. He's not a nerd (because “nerds are smart”). He's both a doormat and extremely unstable. Who knows what he's going to do next? But he'll probably be doing it because Bart told him to.

4/7 4. Principal Skinner Principal Skinner is an absolute geek. At work, he is constantly made the victim by a 10-year-old's antics; at home, he is ordered around by his aggressive elderly mother with whom he lives. But what really makes him deserving of such a high place on this list is the hilariously deadpan performance of voice actor Harry Shearer.



5/7 3. Chief Wiggum Who could possibly tire of Springfield Chief of Police Clancy Wiggum’s constant abuses of power? Not us. We’re laughing, regardless of whether he’s asking for bribes, being dismissive to locals, or accidentally discharging his weapon. If you were to question his authority, you might find yourself behind bars with Snake Jailbird, your new pompadoured cellmate before Hank Azaria can use his nasaliest voice to make Chief Wiggum say, “Bake ‘em away, toys.”

6/7 2. Hans Moleman There are many characters on The Simpsons who only exist for a laugh. Hans Moleman (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) is one of those characters. In fact, we think he's the best one. Moleman is the perennial butt of the joke. Nothing ever seems to go his way. He marches to the beat of a different drum. And he's inside the drum, getting beat. And then the drum bursts into flames.

7/7 1. Lionel Hutz Lionel Hutz, attorney at law. The king of all supporting Simpsons characters. He is endlessly incompetent, whether he’s working as a lawyer, a realtor, or a babysitter who’s getting paid $8, two Popsicles, and a discarded birdcage. You think you can represent yourself? Think again. You need Lionel Hutz, because he’s a law-talkin’ guy. Rest in peace to the hilarious Phil Hartman.

