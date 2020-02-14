RANKED! The Best Elisabeth Moss Movie Roles (Ahead of ‘The Invisible Man’)

By now, you know Elisabeth Moss. The mousy, unconventionally attractive actress made a name for herself as Peggy Olson, the wallflower-turned-heroine of AMC’s period drama Mad Men. With her Emmy Award-winning depiction of Offred in the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, she’s cemented her reputation as one of the most gifted performers in Hollywood today. But Moss’ talents extend beyond the TV screen; in fact, she’s been adding depth and gravitas to film roles for almost 20 years. Next up is a terrifying turn as Cecilia Kass, a woman being stalked by an abusive ex, in The Invisible Man. While we wait for that spine-tingling thriller’s release, take in some more of Moss’ skills with her 11 best movies.

Cover Photo: Bow and Arrow Entertainment

1/11 11. 'Get Him to the Greek' In a rare comedy role, Elisabeth Moss plays Daphne, a medical resident and girlfriend to record industry up-and-comer Aaron (Jonah Hill) tasked with babysitting an unpredictable rock star. Cue relationship tug of war and a disappointing threesome. Photo: Universal Pictures

2/11 10. 'Us' In Jordan Peele's critically-acclaimed thriller, Moss plays Kitty, a ditzy drinker and mother of twins who, along with her family, is brutally murdered by their own doubles.

3/11 9. 'High-Rise' In this sci-fi horror film that tackles class warfare, Moss plays Helen, a woman abandoned by her documentary producer husband Richard Wilder (Luke Evans) in his pursuit of upward mobility.

4/11 8. 'The Kitchen' This gangster flick features Moss as one of three women who bravely take over the grim life-of-crime tasks of their incarcerated partners in '70s era New York City.



5/11 7. 'Listen Up Philip' Moss plays Ashley, the long-time photographer girlfriend of prickly novelist Philip (Jason Schwartzman) in this dramedy directed by Alex Ross Perry. When Philip leaves her to her own devices to go on a writing retreat, she begins to wonder if she's better off without him. Photo: Eureka Entertainment

6/11 6. 'Truth' In her turn as real-life CBS news producer Lucy Scott, Moss fights along with her coworkers (including Robert Redford's rendition of Dan Rather) to bring a story about George W. Bush’s military service (or lack thereof) to light in a 60 Minutes special. Photo: Sony Pictures Classics

7/11 5. 'Her Smell' There's nothing quite so entertaining as a downward spiral, and as aging rocker Becky Something in this music drama, Moss embodies all the unflattering elements of her character's descent.

8/11 4. 'Queen of Earth' Moss taps into crazy as Catherine, the protagonist of this horror film who becomes unhinged after her father's death and getting dumped by her boyfriend. Will a weekend away at her friend's cabin be the cure she needs, or send her catapulting off the deep end?



9/11 3. 'Girl, Interrupted' Moss made her mark on Hollywood at age 17 in this role as sweet but disfigured fire survivor Polly, who tries to befriend fellow mental institution patients Susanna (Winona Ryder) and Lisa (Angelina Jolie).

10/11 2. 'The One I Love' In this hidden gem indie drama, Moss plays Sophie, the scorned wife of Ethan (Mark Duplass). At the advice of their counselor, they try a relationship-saving retreat. Cue eerie, surprise twist that has Moss doing double acting duty, and doing so brilliantly.

11/11 1. 'The Square' In this art world satire, Moss shines as no-bullshit American journalist Anne, who has a one-night stand with a Swedish museum's curator. Their post-coital condom scene is legendary.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.