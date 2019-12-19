Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Actresses of the Year

6. Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o has a face made for horror -- and we mean that in the nicest way. Her huge eyes communicate more than a screenplay ever could, and in no role was this clearer than that of Adelaide Wilson/Red in Jordan Peele's terrifying flick Us. The Academy Award-winning actress had us all quaking in our boots and glued to the screen as that horror film unfolded. She also landed plum roles in both horror-comedy Little Monsters and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. There's no stopping her now.