Entertainment
characters

The Mandatory Top 20 Most Iconic TV Characters We Met in the 2010s

by Casey Gutting

The 2010s have been very kind to us when it comes to iconic TV characters and the platinum age of entertainment. With the confidence of a million Facebook likes and Instagram hearts, we can safely say that some of the best TV characters of all time have surfaced from the rubbled remains of what TV used to be before streaming services took over our lives. Heroes, anti-heroes, and villains alike have all been blurred into one bubbling casserole of in-depth character analysis, so we thought we’d put together a solid ranking system for the best of the best from the 2010s. Enjoy!

Comfort TV: 12 Shows You Repeatedly Binge on Even Though You Know Them by Heart  

Cover Photo: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Watch them all: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite TV Shows of the Last 20 Years

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.