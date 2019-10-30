Brad Pitt Proves Twice This Year That Some Movies Are Still Worth a Trip to the Theater

Reminding us why we fell in love with movies in the first place.

Both of Brad Pitt’s films this year were well-made features that will be talked about around award season and remembered for years to come. Cinema is meant to be an experience: turning off your phone, smuggling in alcohol, and holding your piss. Everything you see and hear is going to have a greater impact on you because, well, you’re in a fucking theater. It’s big and loud. When it’s over, you can go home and think about it or forget about it, but you probably won’t. Maybe you’ll look back on the time you went to see Ad Astra as the first date you had with your wife. You’ll remember Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because your buddy screamed like a little girl. Whatever the story, it’ll be all the more memorable because it was spent in a massive darkened room with only one exit.

As streaming becomes more and more the norm, going to the theater could become a forgotten ritual. Brad Pitt may be one of the last true movie stars to headline theater features; so whether his next role is a Marvel villain, baby Jesus, or a pair of Cliffs, be sure to buy a ticket.