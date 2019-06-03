RANKED! 2019 Summer Movies Coming Soon
This year’s summer movie season looks different than in years past thanks in large part to Avengers: Endgame. The epic MCU blockbuster was a much-needed reset for not only the MCU but for fans who finally got to see over a decade of storylines come to an end… or at least be put on pause.
Studios seemed to take Marvel’s lead by limiting the number of superhero movies this summer. Aside from Spiderman: Far From Home and the dumpster fire that X-Men Dark Phoenix is bound to be, the summer of 2019 looks like a promising one for movies that don’t involve men and women in tights saving the world. Here areMandatory’s RANKED! Summer Movies of 2019.
'Rocketman'
Elton John is the latest rock god to get the Hollywood treatment. There's already talk of Oscar gold for Taron Egerton who plays the titular character. Release date: May 31, 2019
'Dead Don't Die'
Cult indie filmmaker Jim Jarmusch isn't for everybody but we all love Bill Murray and zombies so this "zom-com" is definitely worth a look. Release date: June 14, 2019
'Toy Story 4'
Like it or not, we're getting another sequel to the perfect Toy Story 3 so we might as well embrace Woody and the gang again. Plus, Keanu Reeves makes an appearance. Release date: June 21, 2019
'Child's Play'
Yet another 1980s horror classic gets the reboot with a modern retelling of a killer (now robotic) doll voiced by Luke Skywalker himself (Mark Hamill) and the producers behind the It remake. Release date: June 21, 2019
'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Tom Holland's teenage web-slinger picks up the pieces after Avengers: Endgame to take on a new baddie in Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. Release date: July 2, 2019
'Midsommar'
Breakout filmmaker Ari Aster's follow-up to the creep-tastic Hereditary is about a group of friends who travel to Sweden and get caught up in a pagan cult. Release date: July 3, 2019
'Crawl'
Killer gators terrorize a family trying to reunite after a hurricane. Take our money already. Release date: July 12, 2019
'Lion King'
Literally "A Circle of Life" as a modern Disney classic gets a questionable CGI-laden "live-action" treatment. Release date: July 19, 2019
'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
The stars (Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and others) come out for Quentin Tarantino's throwback tale about the end of Tinseltown's Golden Age. Release date: July 26, 2019
'Hobbs and Shaw'
The Fast and Furious might be running on empty but fans will finally get their wish with this homo-erotic spinoff that will add Idris Elba into the buff bros mix. Release date Aug. 2, 2019
