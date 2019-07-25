10 Absolutely Unnecessary Movie Reboots Coming Soon

If you’ve been to the movies recently, you’ve certainly noticed that Hollywood is looking back more than it’s looking ahead. Whether it’s reboots of childhood favorites (Disney has live-action remakes lined up as far as the eye can see) or giving obscure cult classics another day in the sun, movie reboots, remakes, and sequels are proving that nothing is ever really new under the sun.

Nostalgia plays a big part in shaping current movie trends and the ’90s are getting some major love. Between flying high with Aladdin to explore a not-so-new world or being neuralyzed by a secret government agency, it’s all about the ’90s as Hollywood reboots some of our favorites from decades past. Here are 10 ’90s movie classics set to make a theatrical comeback in 2019 and beyond.

1/10 'The Craft' This movie reboot has been in the news for a while and now that Columbia Pictures has hired New Girl writer Zoe Lister-Jones to write and direct, it seems as if a modern take on '90s high school covens isn’t too far behind. Following the success of the much darker Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Netflix, the fans are definitely more than ready.

2/10 'Mulan' Another big Disney hit, Mulan is not only getting a remake but also getting an infusion of history, too, with elements of the historical story woven into the cartoon fantasy. This means saying goodbye to beloved characters like Mushu, but historical accuracy comes with a price.We'll have to be content to watch Mulan march into battle alone and bring honor to us all.

3/10 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Do horror movies ever really end? I know What You Did Last Summer was followed by I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and may now be followed by I’ll Never Forget What You Did Last Summer. Honestly though, it’s not far-fetched! Twists and convenient plot turns kept the franchise going back in the '90s and will no doubt help propel the reboot, too. So get ready to run from the hook again. And with the popularity of '90s slasher flicks on the rise, could a Scream remake be far behind?

4/10 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' They went on an excellent adventure through time and a bogus journey through the underworld, and now everyone's favorite Wyld Stallyns are back! It's not surprising considering how the world is going gaga over Keanu Reeves. Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music is in production and will hit theaters in 2020. Related: 5 Reasons Why Keanu Reeves is the Internet’s New Jesus



5/10 'Indecent Proposal' The movie that made you question your morals is coming back despite the negative reviews it got the last time around. The concept isn’t entirely new, though it's been revived with the tables turned in the Renee Zellweger-led Netflix series What/If. Years later the question remains: would you buy a single night with Demi Moore for $1 million if you could?

6/10 'Little Women' Here’s one that’s actually a remake of a remake, although the '90s version with Winona Ryder and Christian Bale is more popular than the original. This time around, Emma Watson will head the March women alongside Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. Director Greta Gerwig has promised a fresh new take on a classic by focusing on the lives of the girls after they grow up and playing with a fluid timeline narration.

7/10 'Clueless' If you’re talking about cult classics from the '90s, you definitely can’t forget Clueless. This modern retelling of Jane Austen’s classic Emma is getting an even more modern update. We hope Alicia Silverstone or Paul Rudd makes a cameo. After all, both look pretty much the same now as they did then so it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

8/10 'Candyman' Another horror movie from the '90s is coming back to the silver screen. That’s right, don’t say his name five times or the Candyman appears. With Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) leading the charge, here’s hoping the new Candyman is just as terrifying, if not scarier, than the original. Related: Mandatory Movie Battle: Jordan Peele Thrillers 'Get Out' vs. 'Us'



9/10 'Starship Troopers' Back in 1997, Johnny Rico did his part in humanity's battle against giant alien bugs and it looks like he's going to get to do it again. This remake, said to be in pre-production, is just the first rumored revival for the franchise, with a TV series sequel also in the works.

10/10 'The Matrix' When news of a potential Matrix reboot broke, everyone was up in arms. And rightfully so. It would be appalling to remake this Keanu Reeves classic. Fortunately, once the dust had settled, it was clarified that it wasn’t going to be a remake, but instead, the franchise was getting another movie. Young Morpheus maybe? We might be able to get on board with that.

