Culture / Entertainment
Keanu Reeves

5 Reasons Why Keanu Reeves is the Internet’s New Jesus

by Josh Plainse

Jesus Christ did a lot of cool stuff: walking on water, healing the sick, the occasional resurrection, yadda yadda. But so has Keanu Reeves, and on the internet, he just might be more popular than Jesus. Today, we pay homage to this man and his career. These are the five reasons why Keanu Reeves is the internet’s new Jesus.

Cover Photo: Lionsgate

A day in the life: The John Wick Handbook To A Perfectly Normal Day

Insightful titbit: Swag Bag! Go Deep With Keanu Reeves and the ‘John Wick 3’ Cast

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.