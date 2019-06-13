Culture / Entertainment
John Wick

The John Wick Handbook To A Perfectly Normal Day

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Lionsgate

John Wick is not just a dog-loving, gun-toting, revenge-seeking hit-man. He’s also an avid intermittent faster. It may seem to the casual observer like Wick is an extraordinary individual, but even he has condensed his world-famous diet into a perfectly mundane routine.

We spent the day with John at his Manhattan loft and peeked behind the curtain at what his fitness schedule really looks like. From the moment he wakes up, to the minute his head hits the pillow, we’ve got the play-by-play of what makes John Wick tick.

Whoa factor: KeanuCon 2020: 10 Things To Expect From The World’s Greatest Film Festival

Get hungry: RANKED! Krispy Kreme Special Release Donuts That Ruined Our Dinner

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.