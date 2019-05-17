KeanuCon 2020: 10 Things To Expect From The Greatest Film Festival In The World

Leave it to Scotland to celebrate a true legend. The first film festival dedicated solely to Keanu Reeves was put on by Scottish film society MatchboxCineClub last month, showcasing 11 classics from Reeve’s oeuvre. At less than $30 a ticket, it was certainly an investment worth making. But hopefully, KeanuCon is just the beginning.

The man who built more franchises than Stan Lee’s brother deserves a Con that celebrates life beyond his film works. We hope next year the festival evolves into all things Keanu, surpassing ComicCon in both attendance and cultural relevance. As it quickly becomes the most talked about event in world history (probably), here are our predictions for KeanuCon Year 2.

1/10 Roundhouse (and other) kicks. Real violence takes a plunge as pretend violence overruns the city. Glasgow police take a day off.

2/10 Parlor games with the Grim Reaper. Defeat Death at giant Connect Four? Super Instagram-worthy.

3/10 Visitors letting out a lifetime’s worth of aggression by firing their guns into the air and going “Aaah.” Organizers will be handing out water guns filled with Scotch at the entrance. Have you ever shot a gun into the air and gone "Aaah!"? It feels great.

4/10 Legions of fans going ape. Nope. Not awkward at all. Keanu will be there to hug every last one of us.



5/10 An impromptu slow-motion limbo contest. Because there is no KeanuCon without hundreds of people reenacting this moment.

6/10 A surprise appearance by Shia LaBeouf. Even Shia was surprised. He rated his appearance a 10 out of 10.

7/10 Enough thumbs up to raise the World Happiness Meter. With goodwill at an all-time high, there will be no shortage of thumbs-ups this day. The Butterly Effect will be replaced by the "KeanuCon Thumbs-Up Effect."

8/10 Lots of people going “whoa.” But only because the whole experience will be so mind-blowing no other expression will suffice.



9/10 No puppies getting murdered. Not on Keanu's watch. Not only is he an awesome dude, he is a protector of canines as evidenced by his love-letter to dogs: aka John Wick.

10/10 Donuts. All we are saying is, there better be donuts next time.

