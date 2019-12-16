Dueling Keanus: Should You See ‘John Wick 4’ or ‘Matrix 4’ on May 21, 2021?

Some things only get better with age; this has proven true for wine, trees, decision-making, and Keanu Reeves. Now in his mid-50s, Reeves’ popularity is virtually unparalleled, rivaled only by Santa Claus, Jesus, the Easter Bunny, and sliced bread. He is now at the center of two huge action franchises and Hollywood has taken notice—realizing that the only actor who can out-Keanu Reeves is Reeves himself. And for better or worse, the upcoming John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 have been given the same release date.

In celebration of Reeves’ two seemingly indestructible characters taking to the silver screen simultaneously, the internet has deemed May 21, 2021, Keanu Reeves day. However, there are undoubtedly those who find themselves at a crossroads; in a world of soaring expenses, purchasing two movie tickets on the same day might not fit within everyone’s budget. So, which Reeves movie should you see on May 21, 2021? We’re going to pit aspects of Neo and John Wick’s movies against one another in an effort to predict which forthcoming chapter will be worthier of its star.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros./Summit Entertainment

1/7 Character 1999’s T he Matrix saw “The One,” or Neo, at the center of its story; a reluctant hacker turned savior of humanity. John Wick features a similar character—a reluctant antihero who is forced back into the underground world of super-assassins. The difference between these characters comes down to their motivations. Neo is motivated by a desire to, well, basically save the world and develop his relationship with the hot chick he just met (Trinity). John Wick’s motivations are much rawer: he just wants revenge. After walking away from his damning life of crime, falling in love, and settling down, Wick’s wife passes away. Recognizing his need for companionship, she leaves him a puppy in an effort to curb his violent cravings. Obviously some fools rob Wick and kill that puppy, provoking him back into the life. Watching a broken man wreak havoc on the world will always be more compelling than a slacker who’s given the keys (or red pill) to the kingdom. Winner: John Wick 4

2/7 Action Within the Matrix, Neo would win in a fight; outside of the Matrix, John Wick would wipe the floor with Neo. The Matrix has arguably paved the way for much of the action that has occurred in the John Wick franchise but John Wick redefines it. The choreography in every John Wick movie is of the highest quality; Wick dismantles everyone and everything in his way (often using the weapons dropped by his fallen enemies to defeat those still alive). Much of what occurs in The Matrix, while still thoroughly groundbreaking and entertaining, loses its impact in the realm of science fiction. There’s no telling what the action in The Matrix 4 will even look like. Audiences know what they will be getting with John Wick 4. Winner: John Wick 4

3/7 Story The original Matrix trilogy is unparalleled in its ambition; however, this is its biggest problem. The Matrix was almost perfect in its ambition but the following two films were often weighed down by lofty moral questions and a convoluted plot, missing its mark as a whole. John Wick has kept its story simple and benefited because of it. Each John Wick film has built its plot by allowing the stakes to grow naturally along with it (instead of the other way around). John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum sets the titular character up to bring down the High Table, truly avenge the deaths of his dog and his wife, and to have the peaceful life he never got to live—a worthy conclusion while The Matrix 4 is rebounding from the lackluster conclusion of The Matrix Revolutions . Winner: John Wick 4

4/7 Anticipation When The Matrix 4 releases, it will have been 18 years since The Matrix: Revolutions. Not only is the franchise returning but it is returning with original creator Lana Wachowski (who says the franchise has only become more relevant). All of the questions surrounding the film are reason enough to be excited; any franchise fatigue that existed in 2003 has since faded and been replaced with interest. The John Wick franchise has progressively drawn bigger audiences with each installment; however, the fact that people are currently high on Wick’s shenanigans and are looking for something different (but the same) makes The Matrix 4 a more intriguing film (with a script Reeves calls very “ambitious”). If John Wick 4 holds its release day (it doesn’t have a script yet), it will be an epic box office match-up. Winner: The Matrix 4



5/7 World The world-building in the John Wick franchise has been much better than in The Matrix movies. This statement is sure to upset many people; The Matrix’s red/blue pill world was a game-changer, saying interesting things about where our world was headed and reality-shattering things about a whole new one. Unfortunately, as the franchise went on, it got lost in sci-fi and thought, often introducing characters and plot details at an alarming rate. The John Wick movies build in a way that makes sense: simple and slow, leaving room for John Wick to destroy. Besides Wick’s invulnerability, his world is not unlike our own: grounded in reality (kind of) and accented by five-star hotels, well-dressed assassins (covered in tattoos), and of course, an inexplicable affection for man's best friend. Winner: John Wick 4

6/7 Cinematography The camera angels, texture, ominous colors, and overall noir feel of The Matrix was completely its own at the time. The John Wick ’s neo-noir vibe is something else for sure but given The Matrix ’s reputation (as well as the Wachowskis') for trend-setting and visually groundbreaking adventures, one has to assume The Matrix 4 will look like nothing we've ever seen before (or at least it should). Winner: The Matrix 4

7/7 Cast The only official cast member for John Wick 4 (that’s been announced) is Keanu Reeves. While this is all it needs, The Matrix 4 has Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Trinity (even though she and Neo died in Revolutions), Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Toby Onwumere (as a young Morpheus?), Mindhunter’s Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Ahbul-Mateen II. John Wick 4 may round up an impressive ensemble as well, but for now, The Matrix 4 takes the cake. Winner: The Matrix 4

Technically John Wick 4 wins for being the more reliable outing, but we can’t help but wish a double feature night upon everyone. Being jacked up on Keanu kung-fu is more invigorating than uppers and more relaxing than downers. Consider this a global mission statement for the Keanu fandom: where there is a will, there is a way. You have over a year to pad your bank account, pocket, or piggy bank with roughly $20. Make it happen. In our Keanu funds we pray, “whoa.”

Overall Winner: John Wick 4

