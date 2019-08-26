8 Upcoming Iconic Movie Roles Reprised (Including Neo and Trinity in ‘Matrix 4’)

Twenty years ago, Neo (aka Keanu Reeves) became The One as the Wachowskis set new storytelling and visual standards in cinema that completely changed the game. Now, Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski will be heading back to The Matrix for a fourth feature in the sci-fi saga when the stars reprise their badass agent-fighting couple. The announcement has officially placed Reeves and Moss in an exclusive category: actors who are reprising their iconic characters years later. We’ve seen recent examples of this, including Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Richard Roundtree and Samuel L. Jackson in this year’s Shaft, and even J.K. Simmons as The Daily Bugle boss you love to hate in Spider-Man: Far From Home. As more and more stars return to their roots, we’ve gathered a few of our most anticipated characters returning in upcoming projects.

1/8 Tom Cruise as Maverick Tom Cruise made a grand entrance at this year's Comic-Con, giving fans our first look at the famous pilot in the Top Gun: Maverick sequel coming out next year. You have to wonder where Cruise is keeping his secret fountain of youth stashed as it's honestly hard to believe over 30 years has passed since the original launched.

2/8 Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor Linda Hamilton is proof that age is just a number. The iconic Sarah Connor will be returning to the big screen this November in Terminator: Dark Fate for the first time since 1991, ready to kick some Terminator ass. With the help of Hamilton's impressive training regimen for the movie, Sarah Connor is still the big bad mama you don't want to mess with.

3/8 Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa The late Carrie Fisher most recently brought back the beloved Princess Leia, this time as a General, in 2015's The Last Jedi. Fans will get the chance to see her once more at the end of the year in The Rise of Skywalker with the help of archive footage and clever CGI, allowing us to bid farewell again to our favorite princess.

4/8 Sylvester Stallone as Rambo Old man Rambo is bringing back his bloody combat skills in Rambo: Last Blood for what is supposedly his final mission. Hasn't anyone learned yet not to draw first blood around Sylvester Stallone?



5/8 Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode The Scream Queen isn't done trying to kill her unkillable Boogeyman. After 2018's Halloween sequel won big at the box office, Laurie Strode will be taking on her never-ending nightmare in at least two more movies, Halloween Kills (2020) and Halloween Ends (2021).

6/8 Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator Well, he did always say he'd be back, right?

7/8 Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill & Ted The reprisal we didn't expect but absolutely deserve. Bill and Ted are getting ready to Face the Music, and we can't think of anything more delightful than to see what these dudes have been up to for the last 30 years when the movie hits theaters next year.

8/8 Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones He's already brought back Han Solo and Rick Deckard. Might as well complete the trifecta of Ford's most iconic characters when the adventurer returns in 2021.

Photo: Warner Bros.

