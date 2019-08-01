RANKED! 8 Announced Russo Brothers Projects From SDCC

6. 'GrimJack'

One of the surprise announcements from the Russo Brother's Comic-Con panel was the reveal that they will be taking on the cult indie comic book GrimJack. The comic is a favorite of the filmmakers, particularly Joe who says he still has the first issue in a box in his closet.

GrimJack follows the adventures of John Gaunt, a sword-for-hire, ex-paramilitary war veteran and former child gladiator. He operates from Munden's Bar in the Pit, a slum area of Cynosure, a pan-dimensional city to which all dimensions connect. It's a mouthful, but fair to say that there is a lot of content to play with in an adaptation. The Russos will produce the project, but they did confirm they will not be directing.