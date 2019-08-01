RANKED! 8 Announced Russo Brothers Projects From SDCC
The Russo Brothers are ready to take their talents out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The director and producer team, who started their own production company called AGBO Films, revealed some of their upcoming projects post-Avengers: Endgame at this year’s Comic-Con. After hearing the lineup and the talented group the duo will be collaborating with (many of them, ironically, Marvel staples), we’re ready to follow the filmmakers through every live-action and/or animated story they plan on drilling into our eyeballs. There are eight movies and series in particular that have our Spidey senses tingling, so we ranked the non-MCU Russo Brothers projects we’re looking forward to the most.
8. 'Dhaka'
Joe and Anthony Russo are not only interested in developing their own stories, but allowing other filmmakers the chance to stretch their creative muscles as well. Dhaka, starring Chris Hemsworth, will be directed by Sam Hargrave. Hargrave previously worked in the stunt department for the Russo's four Marvel films, and will now make his directorial debut with the upcoming action drama written by Joe Russo.
7. 'Battle of the Planets'
Battle of the Planets was the Russo Brothers' favorite cartoon growing up (Anthony even showed off his Planets T-shirt during the panel). Judging from the audience's reaction in Hall H, they weren't the only ones feeling nostalgic for the 1970s animated show. The brothers want to convert the original into stories they are excited to share with a new generation. They would not confirm if they would be directing or just producing, but if they do direct, they want it to be a live-action take.
6. 'GrimJack'
One of the surprise announcements from the Russo Brother's Comic-Con panel was the reveal that they will be taking on the cult indie comic book GrimJack. The comic is a favorite of the filmmakers, particularly Joe who says he still has the first issue in a box in his closet.
GrimJack follows the adventures of John Gaunt, a sword-for-hire, ex-paramilitary war veteran and former child gladiator. He operates from Munden's Bar in the Pit, a slum area of Cynosure, a pan-dimensional city to which all dimensions connect. It's a mouthful, but fair to say that there is a lot of content to play with in an adaptation. The Russos will produce the project, but they did confirm they will not be directing.
5. 'The Thomas Crown Affair'
The Russo Brothers explained during their panel how much they loved the 1968 Thomas Crown Affair movie starring Steve McQueen, as well as the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan. They plan to make their own spin to the story, with Michael B. Jordan taking the lead in the reboot. The new iteration of the romance crime thriller is being kept under wraps, but bringing Jordan on board was a strong move by the producers.
4. 'Magic the Gathering'
The Russo Brothers are partnering up with Netflix on the animated project that has fans more than a little amped. The duo even teased that a potential live-action spinoff is possible in the future. The brothers expressed love for the game during the panel and that they are excited to explore stories stemming from it. They also name-dropped a couple of popular Magic the Gathering characters fans can expect to see in the series: Jace Beleren and Chandra Nalaar.
3. 'The Electric State'
Adapted from a "hauntingly beautiful" graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State adaptation is being written by MCU regulars Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Stålenhag's narrative art book is a re-imagined low tech apocalyptic mid-'90s vision of the American West. Based on the illustrations alone, this project is easily one of our most anticipated stories the Russo Brothers are currently developing.
2. '21 Bridges'
Chadwick Boseman is following up his Black Panther role by playing a disgraced NYPD officer who is given a shot at redemption before being plunged into a massive conspiracy. A trailer was recently released, promising an exhilarating performance by Boseman and plenty of action. The title of the movie references Manhattan being completely locked down, including its 21 bridges, for the first time in its history in the film, meaning no one can leave. We all know how well New Yorkers would handle that kind of traffic block.
1. 'Cherry'
Tom Holland is keeping busy in and out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Our favorite Spider-Man is taking on the lead role in the feature adaptation of Nico Walker's book of the same name, with the project serving as the Russo Brothers first non-Marvel feature.
Cherry parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD who fell into an opioid addiction and began robbing banks. In 2011, Walker was convicted and is set to be released from prison in 2020. Holland has proven his impressive range onscreen, but this movie will definitely raise the bar from anything we've seen the young actor do before.
Which title are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments!
