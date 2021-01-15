Mandatory Movies: The Russo Brothers Drop ‘Cherry’ Trailer, Sweet But With a Pit in Your Stomach

The first official trailer for the Russo brothers’ Cherry is here! If that exclamation mark feels unwarranted (because you hadn’t heard of the film until now), that’s okay—directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s latest film is a significant departure from their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those who have heard of the film may have seen the posters of Tom Holland looking very unlike Peter Parker.

Based on Nico Walker’s book of the same name, Cherry sees Holland play a “disenfranchised young man” who meets the love of his life, decides to join the Army, get addicted to opioids, and rob banks. The trailer combines elements of crime, romance, war, and even comedy set to different renditions of “Time in a Bottle”—it’s sweet but will leave you with a pit in your stomach. Check it out below.

Cherry is scheduled to release in February on Apple TV+; making it eligible for 93rd Academy Awards nominations. Promotional material is hyping Holland’s performance in the Russo brothers’ comprehensive epic equatable to a darker Forest Gump (with a higher IQ). If that sounds like an impossible precedent, consider how Avengers: Endgame did the MCU/22 films proud. In honor of the Russo brothers’ upcoming Mandatory Movie, let’s rank their feature films.

1/6 6. 'You, Me, and Dupree' Ah yes, the days of the “Frat Pack" aka the early '00s, when blockbuster comedies were consistently headlined by Ben Stiller, Will Ferrell, Jack Black, Vince Vaughn, and the Wilson brothers. Believe it or not, the Russo brothers directed Owen Wilson in You, Me, and Dupree. The abysmal film follows a newlywed couple (Matt Dillon and Kate Hudson) whose honeymoon life is gatecrashed by the jobless Randy (Wilson)—a predictable array of hijinx. Having only directed one major feature before this, the Russo brothers probably just needed a gig.

2/6 5. 'Welcome to Collinwood' The Russo brothers’ first major movie was inspired by an Italian comedy called Big Deal on Madonna Street. Welcome to Collinwood follows five hapless misfits who band together to pull off a once-in-a-lifetime job. Things do not go as planned. This film feels like a Coen brothers joint, minus the spectacular writing. However, it still features an all-star cast with the likes of William H. Macy, Sam Rockwell, Michael Jeter, and Patricia Clarkson.



3/6 4. 'Captain America: Civil War' Although it carries “Cap”s name, Civil War was the best team-up movie since the first Avengers, laying the groundwork for Phase Three of the MCU. Adapting an iconic storyline from the comics, the Russo brothers pit team Steve Rogers against team Tony Stark in a battle over superhero oversight (by the government). Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) were also introduced here.

4/6 3. 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' The Russo brothers’ first outing in the MCU is one of the studio's best (as are all of the Russos’ movies). Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a genre-bending political trill with frenetic action and a heightened sense of realism (whatever that means when your protagonist has the strength of 10 men).



5/6 2. 'Avengers: Endgame' The highest-grossing film of all-time. In the same year as season eight of Game of Thrones and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Avengers: Endgame did the impossible: satisfy fans. The Russo brothers balance an incredibly large ensemble, 22 movies worth of storytelling, comedy, drama, and action to craft the perfect end (or rather snap) to a massive saga.

6/6 1. 'Avengers: Infinity War' Announced as the most-ambitious crossover project of its time, Avengers: Infinity War brought made Thanos (and his gauntlet) the franchise’s main baddie in spectacular fashion—he won. The film is a thrill ride from start to snap that would permeate popular culture and be memed to dust. While many might believe Avengers: Endgame deserves the top spot, Infinity War's depiction of Thanos is more compelling, the pacing is damn-near perfect, and its finale unconventional...at least it is in a universe where the good guys usually win.

