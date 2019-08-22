'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

This film is easily every high school guy's dream scenario: ditch school with your best friend and your girlfriend, change your grades to all As, steal a classic Ferrari, go to a Cubs game in the middle of a day, eat at a fancy restaurant, and somehow get home before your parents even knew you were gone. Life moves pretty fast; if you don't stop and look around every once in a while, you could miss it.