Culture / Entertainment
high school movies

Mandatory Movies: 10 High School Classics When You Get Nostalgic For Simpler Times

by Mandatory Editors

High school wasn’t all that great for many of us, but in our memories, it was the best time of our lives. (Nostalgia is a liar.) High school did have its perks: friends, sexual exploration, and your wide-open future on the horizon. But the awkwardness, rejection, and bullying inherent in secondary education often ruined what should have been an amazing four years. Hollywood loves to glamorize, exaggerate, and fixate on this tumultuous period in our lives. These 10 movies capture the absurdity and agony of adolescence. Watch them all and remember how glad you are to have graduated.

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

Turn it up to 11: RANKED! The Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Biopic Movies

Mandatory Movies: What To Watch When You Need To Man Up

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.