Big Little Lies

8 Completely Plausible Ways ‘Big Little Lies’ Season Two Might End

by Erica Rivera

Tensions are high. Tempers are short. There’s only one episode left of the second season of Big Little Lies, and it’s bound to blow your mind. While we don’t know exactly what fate has in store for the Monterey Five, their men, and that terrifying mother-in-law Mary Louise (Meryl Streep), we do know that it’s going to be outrageous. In anticipation of the season finale of one of television’s most shocking and addictive shows, we took a few guesses at where the plot lines of Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern), and Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) might go. Buckle up. It’s going to be a wild ride.

