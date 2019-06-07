‘Big Little Lies’: Catch Up With the Monterey Five in 30 GIFs Before the Season 2 Premiere

Photo: HBO

HBO’s Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning dark comedy-drama returns this Sunday, and icon Meryl Streep is already making waves as Big Little Lies season two heads back to the entitled Monterey, California community. The follow-up season has a lot to live up to as the stellar first installment explored society’s myth of perfection, our many facades, trauma, murder, and some of the best one-liners you’ve ever heard fire out of Reese Witherspoon’s mouth. Our return to the quaint Californian beach town appears to be in good hands with creator David E. Kelley collaborating with Oscar-winner Andrea Arnold, who took over directing duties from Jean-Marc Vallée without missing a beat.

With seven new episodes to look forward to, here’s a breakdown of what you can expect: Time has moved forward a few months as the Monterey Five deal with the haunting aftermath of Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgård) death. Celeste (Kidman) is suffering from residual trauma as her abusive dead husband still haunts her. Her aggressively blunt mother-in-law Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) demands answers over her son’s demise and becomes enemies with Madeline (Witherspoon), who is dealing with marital problems while Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) drowns in guilt. Meanwhile, Renata (Laura Dern) is confronted with financial ruin as Jane (Shailene Woodley) gets a new love interest as she navigates the complex reality of her son learning the truth about his father. Suffice it to say, whether it be life and death, rich or poor, the world keeps on spinning.

Long story short, there will be plenty to unpack over the next few weeks. As we wait to see what lies ahead for our favorite women, relive the first season of Big Little Lies in a series of GIFs below and share your favorite moments from the first season in the comments section!

