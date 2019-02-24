This Week in Trailers: ‘Rocketman’ Puts Elton John’s Story Center Stage

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Rocketman

Paramount Pictures has released the new trailer for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton as the legendary singer! Look for the biopic to hit theaters on May 31.

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment have released the official teaser trailer for their upcoming animated sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, featuring its newest villain Zeta (Leslie Jones), who’s got tons of ice and zero chill. Directed by Thurop Van Orman and John Rice, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 16.

Her Smell

Gunpowder & Sky and Voltage Pictures have released the first trailer for their upcoming drama film titled Her Smell. Starring Golden Globe-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, the film centers around the Moss’ character Becky as she tries to reclaim her fame as rockstar while she deals with her drug addiction. It is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 12.

Dragged Across Concrete

The cop drama Dragged Across Concrete has debuted its first trailer, starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn as two crooked police detectives who find themselves suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics is leaked to the media. The film comes to theaters and On-Demand starting March 22.

The Highwaymen

Netflix has released the trailer for The Highwaymen, the story of the two former Texas Rangers, played by Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, who are brought out of retirement to use their old-fashioned detective work to bring in Bonnie & Clyde. The film will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 29 with a few exclusive theatrical engagements beginning March 15.

