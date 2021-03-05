This Week in Trailers: Michael B. Jordan is ‘Without Remorse’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Without Remorse. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Amazon

Without Remorse

Amazon Prime Video has released the official Without Remorse trailer starring Michael B. Jordan in the adaptation of Tom Clancy’s novel. The trailer spotlights the origin story of Jordan’s character, John Kelly, including an attempted assassination that results in his wife being killed. Now, the Navy SEAL goes on a path to avenge his wife’s murder only to find himself inside of a larger conspiracy. Originally scheduled for a February 2021 theatrical release, the film will now be making its debut on April 30, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

Thunder Force

Netflix has released the official Thunder Force trailer for Ben Falcone’s upcoming action comedy film which will be available for streaming April 9. The video features Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s Lydia and Emily, former best friends who suddenly gained superpowers through the magic of science. As they become unlikely superheroes, the two of them must band together to stop criminals and super-villains from terrorizing the world. The trailer also features our first look at some of the film’s villains including MCU alum Pom Klementieff, Bobby Cannavale and Jason Bateman.

About Endlessness

Magnolia Pictures has revealed the new trailer for About Endlessness, the latest startling comedy/drama from acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson. Magnolia Pictures will release the film in theaters and on demand April 30, 2021.

Voyagers

Lionsgate has released the official teaser for the sci-fi thriller Voyagers, written and directed by Neil Burger. In the teaser, a crew of astronauts on a multi-generational mission descends into paranoia and madness, not knowing what is real or not. Tye Sheridan’s character questions whether this is our true nature as we watch the crew onboard the spaceship eventually turn to violence. The movie will arrive in theaters on April 9, 2021

Bad Trip

Netflix has released a brand new Bad Trip trailer for their forthcoming hidden-camera prank comedy film, featuring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish. The video gives us a preview of some of the film’s craziest pranks on real people. This includes: breaking into a police car, getting stuck inside a portable toilet, crashing a car, and hanging a person over the ledge of a roof. The film is scheduled to make its debut on March 26.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.