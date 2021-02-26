This Week in Trailers: Zack Snyder Unleashes an ‘Army of the Dead’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Army of the Dead. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Army of the Dead

While fans are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of his infamous director’s cut of the DC Extended Universe team-up Justice League, Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for Zack Snyder’s ensemble zombie heist pic, Army of the Dead, which is set to hit Netflix on May 21.

Mortal Kombat

Warner Bros. and HBO Max have unveiled the first full red band Mortal Kombat trailer for Simon McQuoid’s reimagining, which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on April 16!

Luca

Walt Disney Studios and Pixar have officially released the first Luca teaser trailer for their newest animated film following last December’s acclaimed Jamie Foxx-led Soul. The video features two seemingly normal kids who are having the best summer of their lives while also trying their best to keep their secret identities. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release this coming summer on June 18.

Happily

After acquiring the film in November and ahead of its March release, Saban Films has debuted the first trailer for BenDavid Grabinski’s dark romantic comedy and directorial debut Happily starring Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé. The film is set to debut in select theaters and on digital platforms on March 19!

Lucky

Following its well-received debut at last year’s unique horror festival Nightstream, Shudder has unveiled the first trailer for the feminist slasher pic Lucky from writer and star Brea Grant (12 Hour Shift), which is set to premiere this March.

