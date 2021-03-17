This Week in Trailers: There’s a Lot of Sexy Happening ‘In the Heights’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including In the Heights. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

In the Heights

Warner Bros. Pictures has released two new In the Heights trailers for Jon M. Chu’s upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical, featuring new footage of the film’s powerful musical numbers. Both new videos highlight Anthony Ramos’ character as he retells the story of Washington Heights which is a place where people stand up for their dreams. Also starring Miranda, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, and Melissa Barrera, the film is now set to make its debut in theaters and on HBO Max on June 18.

Cruella

Walt Disney Studios has released a new Cruella sneak peek video for their upcoming live-action film, featuring new footage of the fan-favorite 101 Dalmatians villain. The video highlights the extravagant exhibitions that Emma Stone’s Estella will stylishly pull off against Emma Thompson’s character. With the help of two henchmen, Cruella will do everything she can to prove to the world that she’s meant for something more. The Craig Gillespie-directed film is still set to debut this May 28!

Concrete Cowboy

Netflix has released the official Concrete Cowboy trailer starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin. Inspired by the novel Ghetto Cowboy written by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is a moving father-son drama about a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. The movie, based on the real-life Fletcher Street cowboys, is set to be released on the streamer on April 2.

Voyagers

As the time draws nearer for its theatrical release, Lionsgate has unveiled the first full trailer from the dystopian sci-fi thriller Voyagers featuring an ensemble cast led by Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Colin Farrell. The film is set to hit theaters on April 9!

Monday

IFC Films has released the official Monday trailer for director Argyris Papadimitropoulos’ long-delayed romantic drama film starring Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough. The video features Stan and Gough’s characters as they get caught up in a whirlwind romance while on a summer vacation in Greece. It also provides viewers a glimpse into their intense relationship where they must decide if their romance will end as quickly as it began. The film will arrive in theaters and on VOD on April 16.

