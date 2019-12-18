Culture / Entertainment
actors

Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Actors of the Year

by Ken Franklin

It takes a thousand little things to go right to make even a decent movie, but no piece of the puzzle is as important (or relatable) as the actor. A great performance can elevate a mediocre film to cult status, connecting deep inside the part of our brain that is purely human, forever emblazoning a character in our minds as a part of us. Actors (as opposed to straight-up movie stars) often have a thankless job. They put themselves up there on the big screen for all to see and more often than not, get picked apart. But every once in a while, a performance is so spot-on and so compelling that we as an audience have no choice but to celebrate their work as an achievement. Here are the 10 greatest actors of 2019.

Photo: Sony Pictures

Going all the way: RANKED! Actors Who Made The Biggest Sacrifices For A Role

Ten binge-worthy years: Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best TV Family Dramas of the Decade

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.