Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best TV Family Dramas of the Decade

Most families are dysfunctional in their own unique way. In real life, wacky relatives are a pain to deal with. On TV, however, they’re downright entertaining. Family-centric series let us enjoy all the drama without the headaches, and the last decade has provided plenty of familial entertainment fodder. From a dysfunctional blue-collar Chicago fam to a con man hiding in plain sight, these shows from the 2010s bring the craziest clans to the small screen. We picked the 10 best family TV dramas of the past 10 years. Is your favorite among them?

Photo: Showtime

1/10 'This Is Us' When This Is Us first premiered a few years ago, it changed the way many people viewed new television shows. Instead of bingeing on Netflix, viewers eagerly awaited the weekly updates on the Pearson family’s struggles and emotional victories. Photo: NBC

2/10 'Shameless' This isn’t your mom’s wholesome family drama. Ever since the first season aired on Showtime in 2011, we’ve been on board as the ever-dysfunctional Gallagher clan navigates the blue-collar neighborhoods of Chicago’s South Side. Photo: Showtime

3/10 'The Fosters' This popular family drama centers on the lives of lesbian couple Stef and Lena Foster. One is a police officer and the other is a school principal and they’re raising one biological daughter and her four adopted siblings. Photo: Freeform

4/10 'Better Things' Pamela Adlon’s semi-autobiographical look at a single mother raising three children is at different points hilarious, poignant, and heartbreaking. Photo: FX



5/10 'Sneaky Pete' This is not your average family drama and that’s what makes it so great. The story revolves around con man Marius Josipović who, upon being released from prison, takes the identity of cell mate and joins his family, pretending to be a long-lost cousin named Pete. Photo: Amazon

6/10 'Transparent' Based on the experiences of show creator Jill Soloway, this series tells the story of Maura Pfefferman, the family’s patriarch who is in the process of transitioning into a woman. Photo: Amazon

7/10 'Atypical' Atypical tells the story of Sam Gardner (who is on the autism spectrum) and his dysfunctional family with irreverent humor and a healthy dose of heartbreak. Photo: Netflix

8/10 'A Million Little Things' The series had a rather dark beginning. The unexpected suicide of one member of a tight-knit group of friends leads to revelations of just how important it is to live your life on your own terms and the need for friends and family. Photo: ABC



9/10 'Succession' One of the newest series on this list, Succession follows the lives of the extremely dysfunctional Roy family. Owners of a global media empire, the show centers around their relationships and backstabbing as every family member attempts to take control from aging patriarch Logan Roy. Photo: HBO

10/10 'Ray Donovan' Ray Donovan is a fixer. This means that he fixes things for a powerful law firm. By fixing things, we mean he offers bribes, threatens people, and goes to rather extreme lengths to get his job done. His life is turned upside down when his father Mickey is released from prison. Photo: Showtime

