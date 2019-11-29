Story

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? follows Rogers throughout his life. The documentary touches on his illness-riddled childhood, his initial foray into television with The Children’s Corner, his departure to seminary, the creation of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, his failed pivot to adult programming, and his death.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is told from the point of view of a cynical Esquire journalist, Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), who is assigned to cover Rogers for the magazine’s hero issue. This film puts Rogers in supporting character status, focusing primarily on the way Vogel was transformed through his interactions with the television celebrity over a brief period of time.

For Rogers fans, this is no contest: the documentary is a deep dive into all of Rogers’ facets, while the dramatization is concerned more with a cookie-cutter narrative arc about celebrity and those who consume it.

Winner: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?